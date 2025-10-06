China activates emergency response as Typhoon Matmo batters coastal regions

Xinhua) 09:24, October 06, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows high waves in a seashore area of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- China activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response on Sunday as Typhoon Matmo -- the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season -- battered the southern provinces of Guangdong and Hainan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief has dispatched working groups to the affected areas to guide disaster rescue operations.

The Ministry of Emergency Management, in collaboration with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, has sent an additional 20,000 items of disaster relief supplies to Guangdong and Hainan, and 10,000 items to Guangxi.

The supplies include folding beds, moisture-proof mats and family emergency kits.

Additionally, the National Development and Reform Commission has urgently allocated 200 million yuan (about 28.15 million U.S. dollars) of central budgetary investment to support Guangdong and Hainan in emergency post-typhoon recovery efforts.

The funds will be primarily used for the restoration and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and public service facilities in the affected areas, including roads, bridges, embankments, schools and hospitals, to accelerate the return to normal production and daily life.

According to local authorities, approximately 347,000 people have been evacuated in Guangdong and Hainan to ensure safety.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)