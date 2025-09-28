China's Sanya braces for Typhoon Bualoi as it approaches southern Hainan Island

Xinhua) 14:46, September 28, 2025

SANYA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The city of Sanya in south China's island province of Hainan has been put on high alert as Bualoi, the 20th typhoon of this year, approaches the southern part of the island, the provincial meteorological observatory said.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, the eye of Typhoon Bualoi was located over the sea approximately 205 km south of Sanya, with maximum wind speeds near its center reaching 32.7 meters per second.

The coastal city activated a Level II emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Sanya's disaster prevention and response office, Sanya Phoenix International Airport has suspended all flight arrivals and departures from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

As of 1 a.m., Sunday, a total of 36,842 people had been relocated across Sanya. Several cities and counties in Hainan have announced school closures, with all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and other educational institutions suspended for the entire day on Sunday, which is a working day due to the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday starting on Oct. 1.

Currently, emergency response teams involving more than 6,600 people in Sanya are fully prepared. Additionally, two professional rescue vessels are on standby in relevant waters.

Meteorological authorities forecast that Typhoon Bualoi will move northwestward at a speed of 25 to 30 km per hour. It is expected to pass near the southern coast of Hainan Island during the day on Sunday, before making landfall in the coastal areas of north-central Vietnam on Sunday night.

Due to the typhoon, 125 townships across 17 cities and counties in Hainan recorded rainfall exceeding 50 mm. Among them, 27 townships or districts in seven cities and counties, including Sanya, Wenchang and Lingshui, experienced rainfall over 100 mm, with the highest precipitation of 189.8 mm recorded in Zhongping Township of Qiongzhong County. Additionally, most coastal areas on Hainan Island have experienced gusty winds up to 24.5 meters per second.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)