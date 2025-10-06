Typhoon Matmo makes landfall in China's Guangdong

This photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows undulating waters at a seaport in Maoming City of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yujie)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall along the eastern coast of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to Guangdong's meteorological service.

The typhoon made landfall with maximum wind force near its center reaching 42 meters per second and a central minimum pressure of 965 hectopascals.

The typhoon has caused severe damage to the power grids of Suixi County in Zhanjiang, leading to power outages in parts of the county. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to assess the damage and initiate repairs.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the Guangdong branch of China Southern Power Grid had mobilized nearly 40,000 emergency personnel, about 170 emergency power vehicles, and 550 emergency generators to the affected areas.

Meteorological authorities say the typhoon continues to move northwest. The authorities forecast that Zhanjiang and the nearby Maoming City will experience moderate rain turning to showers on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, has allocated 200 million yuan (about 28.15 million U.S. dollars) from the country's central budget on Sunday to support emergency restoration work in Guangdong and the southern island province of Hainan.

The funds will be used for the emergency repair of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water conservancy projects, schools and hospitals, to help restore normal life and production in affected areas as soon as possible, the NDRC said.

