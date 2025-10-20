China's GDP rises in Q3
A robot operates equipment on the assembly line of an automaker in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. YUAN JINGZHI/FOR CHINA DAILY
China's gross domestic product grew by 4.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter following a 5.2 percent rise in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
In the first three quarters, China's GDP rose by 5.2 percent after a 5.3 percent growth in the first half of the year, the bureau said.
Figures released by the NBS showed China's industrial output, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, increased by 6.5 percent in September from a year earlier after a 5.2 percent rise in August.
In the first three quarters, industrial output grew by 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year, while in the first half of the year, it rose by 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
Retail sales, a key measurement of consumer spending, increased by 3 percent year-on-year in September, down from the 3.4 percent growth in August.
In the first three quarters, retail sales rose by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year, while in the first half of the year, they grew by 5 percent from a year earlier.
In the January-September period, fixed-asset investment, a gauge of expenditures on various elements, including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment, decreased by 0.5 percent compared with a year earlier, following a 0.5 percent growth during the January-August period.
The surveyed urban jobless rate came in at 5.2 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August, according to the NBS.
The NBS stated that China's economy has maintained a generally stable and improving momentum in the first three quarters of the year, underpinned by continued policy efforts to stabilize employment and growth. The country's major macroeconomic indicators remained broadly stable, with notable progress made in promoting high-quality development.
Meanwhile, it cautioned that the economy still faces multiple risks and challenges as external uncertainties persist, saying the foundation for domestic economic recovery remains to be further consolidated.
Looking ahead, the NBS reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the effective implementation of policies aimed at maintaining stability in employment, business activity, markets and expectations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's GDP expands 5.2 pct year on year in first three quarters
- China's five autonomous regions see robust economic growth
- China's new growth drivers see rapid expansion
- Multiple Chinese provincial-level regions report H1 GDP growth, bolstering national economic confidence
- China registers 5.3 percent GDP growth in H1 2025, showing strong momentum, resilience
- China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in H1 amid challenges
- China Dynamics: China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in H1
- China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in H1
- Steadiness and openness: China's rising global appeal
- Tariff rollbacks, consumption could lift GDP
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.