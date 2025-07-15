Home>>
China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in H1
(Xinhua) 10:17, July 15, 2025
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3 percent year on year in the first half of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
In the second quarter, the country's GDP expanded 5.2 percent year on year, according to the NBS.
