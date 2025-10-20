China's GDP expands 5.2 pct year on year in first three quarters

Xinhua) 14:33, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

China's GDP reached over 101.5 trillion yuan (about 14.3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters, NBS data showed.

In the third quarter, the country's GDP expanded 4.8 percent year on year.

The tertiary industry expanded 5.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters, outpacing a 3.8 percent increase of the primary industry and a 4.9 percent increase of the second industry.

On a quarterly basis, China's economy expanded 1.1 percent in the third quarter, according to the NBS.

Since the beginning of the year, China's economic development has withstood pressure and achieved hard-won, remarkable progress, said a spokesperson with the NBS, adding that economic operation has maintained overall stable performance with steady growth.

In the first nine months of this year, China's value-added industrial output increased by 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year. In September, the output expanded 6.5 percent year on year, with manufacturing and mining sectors posting rapid growth.

China's value-added service output rose to nearly 59.3 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, accounting for 58.4 percent of GDP, 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the same period last year.

China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 4.5 percent year on year to nearly 36.59 trillion yuan in the first three quarters. In September, the retail sales of consumer goods rose 3 percent year on year to 4.2 trillion yuan.

The country's per capita disposable income reached 32,509 yuan during the January-September period, marking a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase after deducting price factors.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.2 percent in the first three quarters. The rate went down 0.1 percentage point from August to 5.2 percent in September.

China's fixed-asset investment dropped 0.5 percent year on year to about 37.2 trillion yuan in the first three quarters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)