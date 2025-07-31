China's new growth drivers see rapid expansion

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's new growth drivers continued to expand steadily in 2024, contributing a greater share to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), official data showed Thursday.

The value-added output of these emerging sectors, comprising new industries, new business formats, and new business models, increased by 6.7 percent year on year last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Their share of GDP rose to 18.01 percent in 2024, marking a 0.43 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, recent data showed that the country's high-tech sectors sustained rapid expansion in the first half of 2025, with value-added industrial output in high-tech manufacturing rising by 9.5 percent. This growth rate was 3.1 percentage points higher than that of the overall industrial output during the same period.

