China's fixed-asset investment down 0.5 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 15:23, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went down 0.5 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The investment totaled 37.15 trillion yuan (about 5.23 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the NBS said in a statement.

The decrease was mainly driven by weak real estate investment. Excluding the property sector, project investment increased 3 percent year on year in the first three quarters, according to the NBS.

During this period, investment in the manufacturing sector rose 4 percent, with investment in consumer goods manufacturing up 6.3 percent and equipment manufacturing up 1.6 percent. Investment in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water jumped 15.3 percent.

Infrastructure investment rose 1.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters. Investment in the internet and related services surged 20.6 percent, while spending on water and railway transport increased 12.8 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Private investment in infrastructure grew 7 percent, accounting for 20 percent of total infrastructure investment, up 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

