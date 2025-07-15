China's fixed-asset investment sees stable growth in H1

Xinhua) 13:57, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment maintained stable growth in the first half (H1) of 2025, with high-tech sectors attracting surging capital inflows, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

Total investment rose 2.8 percent year on year to 24.87 trillion yuan (about 3.48 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the NBS said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction went up 4.6 percent from a year ago during the January-June period, while manufacturing investment increased 7.5 percent.

In particular, investment in high-tech industries posted stellar increases. Investment in information services, aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing, and computer and office equipment manufacturing climbed 37.4 percent, 26.3 percent, and 21.5 percent year on year, respectively.

Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 6.6 percent compared with a year earlier in H1. Meanwhile, investment in property development fell 11.2 percent.

Private investment edged down 0.6 percent from a year ago in the first six months. If stripping out real estate, private investment gained 5.1 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)