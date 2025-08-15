China's fixed-asset investment scales up in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 13:53, August 15, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment scaled up in the first seven months of 2025, with fast-growing capital flowing into manufacturing, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total investment rose 1.6 percent year on year to over 28.82 trillion yuan (about 4.04 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the NBS said.

Specifically, investment in the manufacturing sector increased 6.2 percent year on year, while investment in infrastructure construction grew by 3.2 percent, according to NBS data.

Investment in high-tech industries registered sharp increases. Investment in aviation, space vehicles and equipment manufacturing, information services, and computer and office device manufacturing grew by 33.9 percent, 32.8 percent and 16 percent year on year, respectively.

Excluding the real estate, fixed-asset investment increased 5.3 percent year on year during the January-July period. Meanwhile, investment in property development fell by 12 percent.

Private investment fell 1.5 percent during the period. Stripping out real estate, private-sector investment showed a 3.9 percent gain.

