Highlights of Macao Open golf tournament
(Xinhua) 14:41, October 20, 2025
Wang Wei-hsuan of Chinese Taipei is seen during the Macao Open golf tournament in Macao, South China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Ding Wenyi of China competes during the Macao Open golf tournament in Macao, South China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
