We Are China

Highlights of Macao Open golf tournament

Xinhua) 14:41, October 20, 2025

Wang Wei-hsuan of Chinese Taipei is seen during the Macao Open golf tournament in Macao, South China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ding Wenyi of China competes during the Macao Open golf tournament in Macao, South China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)