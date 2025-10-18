Putin slams Western media monopoly, restrictions

Xinhua) 15:50, October 18, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused leading Western media outlets of exploiting their dominant position to distribute content at their own discretion and often under the guise of objective reporting.

Speaking at an event marking the 20th anniversary of the RT international television channel, Putin said modern propaganda in the West differs little from former "Soviet-era cliches."

"Any monopoly inevitably comes to an end sooner or later, no matter how much those who maintain it pay to preserve it," he said.

The RT international television channel commenced broadcasting in 2005. Its output is transmitted in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German and Serbian. The television network is complemented by multilingual digital platforms.

The broadcaster has faced restrictions in several Western countries, where regulators and governments have accused it of disseminating disinformation and serving as a Russian state propaganda tool. The channel has rejected the allegations, saying that it provides an "alternative and truthful point of view" to Western media narratives.

