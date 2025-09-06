Second round of Putin-Trump talks possible in near future: Kremlin

Xinhua) 11:29, September 06, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The second round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may take place in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Such a meeting could be arranged very quickly if the presidents consider it necessary, Peskov said in an interview with Russian news outlet aif.ru.

He added that working contacts between the two countries are constantly maintained.

Putin and Trump previously held a meeting on Aug. 15 in Anchorage in the U.S. state of Alaska, marking Putin's first visit to the United States in nearly a decade and the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' presidents since 2021.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)