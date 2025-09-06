Home>>
Second round of Putin-Trump talks possible in near future: Kremlin
(Xinhua) 11:29, September 06, 2025
MOSCOW, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The second round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may take place in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Such a meeting could be arranged very quickly if the presidents consider it necessary, Peskov said in an interview with Russian news outlet aif.ru.
He added that working contacts between the two countries are constantly maintained.
Putin and Trump previously held a meeting on Aug. 15 in Anchorage in the U.S. state of Alaska, marking Putin's first visit to the United States in nearly a decade and the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' presidents since 2021.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump-Putin meeting ends with progress made but no deal reached
- D.C. attorney general sues Trump over federal takeover of police department
- Trump says "up to Zelensky" to strike ceasefire deal
- Trump says he had "very productive meeting" with Putin, but no deal reached
- Trump, Putin hold face-to-face talks in U.S. Alaska
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.