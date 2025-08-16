Trump says he had "very productive meeting" with Putin, but no deal reached

Xinhua) 09:53, August 16, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after concluding their talks in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States, on Aug. 15, 2025.The talks, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in the city of Anchorage, lasted about three hours. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

ANCHORAGE, the United States, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he had a "very productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, but the summit ended without a deal on the Ukraine crisis.

The two presidents held a joint press conference after concluding their talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Alaska.

Trump said they agreed on "many points," adding that the two sides made some headway, though no deal was reached.

Putin said he agreed that the security of Ukraine should be ensured, and an agreement he reached with Trump would pave the way toward peace in Ukraine.

Standing side by side on stage for just over 10 minutes, both leaders indicated that progress had been made during their face-to-face talks, but no concrete deal was produced.

Putin said the negotiations took place in a "constructive atmosphere of mutual respect" and that a personal meeting between the heads of state had been "long overdue."

"Everything that's happening is a tragedy for us and a terrible wound," and Russia is sincerely interested in ending it, said Putin.

He stressed that efforts must address the "primary causes" of the conflict and warned Ukraine and European countries not to "throw a wrench in the works."

Trump described the talks as "extremely productive" and said "great progress" had been made.

The meeting lasted about three hours. It was the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents of the two countries since 2021.

