Trump says to meet Putin on Aug. 15 in U.S. state of Alaska

Xinhua) 09:53, August 09, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waits to welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House, in Washington, D. C., the United States, on Aug. 8, 2025. Trump said on social media Friday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Aug. 15 in the U.S. state of Alaska. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday on social media that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Aug. 15 in the U.S. state of Alaska.

Trump said on Truth Social that further details will follow.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Putin and Trump will focus on options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the upcoming summit, RIA Novosti reported.

On Thursday, Trump said that a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is not a condition for him to meet with Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waits to welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House, in Washington, D. C., the United States, on Aug. 8, 2025. Trump said on social media Friday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Aug. 15 in the U.S. state of Alaska. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) waits to welcome Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the White House, in Washington, D. C., the United States, on Aug. 8, 2025. Trump said on social media Friday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Aug. 15 in the U.S. state of Alaska. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)