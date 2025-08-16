Trump says "up to Zelensky" to strike ceasefire deal

Xinhua) 10:51, August 16, 2025

ANCHORAGE, the United States, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike a ceasefire deal.

There would soon be a meeting involving Zelensky, Putin and himself, Trump said in an interview with Fox News, without giving details on the planned meeting or a possible timeline.

He also said that European countries "have to get involved a little bit," while insisting it is ultimately up to Zelensky to "get it done."

"We have a pretty good chance of getting it done," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin held nearly three hours of talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents of the two countries since 2021.

