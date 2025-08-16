Trump says "up to Zelensky" to strike ceasefire deal
ANCHORAGE, the United States, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike a ceasefire deal.
There would soon be a meeting involving Zelensky, Putin and himself, Trump said in an interview with Fox News, without giving details on the planned meeting or a possible timeline.
He also said that European countries "have to get involved a little bit," while insisting it is ultimately up to Zelensky to "get it done."
"We have a pretty good chance of getting it done," Trump said.
Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin held nearly three hours of talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
It was the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents of the two countries since 2021.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump says to meet Putin on Aug. 15 in U.S. state of Alaska
- Trump says he had "very productive meeting" with Putin, but no deal reached
- Explainer: Why is Trump's crackdown on homeless encampments fueling heated controversy?
- Trump plans to dismiss IRS commissioner: U.S. media
- Hamas says Trump's remarks "inconsistent" with Gaza talks process
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.