Putin, Trump might meet in Budapest in two weeks: Kremlin

Xinhua) 13:59, October 18, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Kremlin said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin might meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungary within two weeks or a little later.

Commenting on a possible Russia-U.S. summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is a "shared understanding that nothing should be put off." He said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will start working on the issue, and the summit will be organized in stages.

Trump said Thursday that he will meet with Putin in Budapest for talks, following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed possible Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine during their phone call.

