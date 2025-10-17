Feature: Conservation efforts deliver greater harmony between people, elephants in SW China

Xinhua) 15:04, October 17, 2025

KUNMING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- In the late afternoon, a drone lifted gently into the sky. On its screen, gray-black figures moved into view, while a train could be spotted in the distance traveling along the China-Laos Railway.

"It's about time for the elephants to wake up," said Peng Jinfu, a wild elephant monitor in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as he skillfully operated the drone to track the herd. It was just another day on elephant watch.

Wild Asian elephants, a flagship species in the rainforest, are under first-class national protection in China and are designated as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Thanks to stronger environmental and wildlife protection efforts, their population in Yunnan, their main habitat in China, has grown to more than 300 currently from 140 in 1976.

Elephant monitors play an important role in maintaining harmony between people and wildlife, according to Zhou Chenhao, director of the Asian elephant protection and management center in Xishuangbanna. "They record the movement of elephants, which not only warns villagers of potential danger zones but also provides fundamental data for scientific research."

Every day, Peng tracked the elephants' movements and mapped safe travel zones for local residents. He also learned video editing and created warning videos that were shared on social media platforms.

"I used to track the herd on foot, but my telescope view was always blocked by the dense forest," he said. "Now, via drones, I can easily monitor several herds at the same time."

Today, Xishuangbanna has introduced various smart monitoring tools, such as electric fence, infrared cameras and intelligent broadcasting systems.

Since 2022, more than 35,000 warnings have been issued across the prefecture -- helping to avoid over 700 potential human-elephant conflicts.

Such technology is also advancing scientific research. "Infrared cameras help us to study elephant population, distribution and movement," said Chen Fei, director of the Asian elephant research center under the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

In the 1980s, Asian elephant habitats were severely fragmented and isolated. "At that time, efficient monitoring was difficult, let alone systematic protection," Chen said. "The turning point came with the establishment of 11 nature reserves and a 200,000-hectare protection zone along the China-Laos border, as well as the restoration of habitats."

"From rescue to protection, from focusing on a single species to preserving biodiversity -- we have not only gained a better understanding of Asian elephants but also developed wisdom for living in harmony with nature," Chen added.

