Breathtaking autumn views of Dong'er River Reservoir in Ning'er, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:20, September 26, 2025
In autumn, the Dong'er River Reservoir in Ning'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, unfolds like a living poem. The water, crystal clear, mirrors the expansive sky, while egrets glide effortlessly, their white feathers scattered across the vast blue. Their graceful flight blends with the serene surroundings, creating a flawless sense of harmony. A solitary bamboo raft ripples the lake's mirror-like surface, enhancing the tranquil, almost dreamlike atmosphere.
Photos
