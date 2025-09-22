Home>>
PD Vlog | A journey into Yunnan coffee
(People's Daily App) 13:36, September 22, 2025
Everyone knows China is a tea-drinking country — but did you know it also grows coffee? What makes Yunnan coffee unique? How does it taste, and how is it grown and processed? Follow People's Daily reporter Li Yuanxin to find out.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Li Yuanxin and interns Jiang Dandan and Zou Laixi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
