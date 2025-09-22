Coffee industry boosts local economy in Pu'er, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:18, September 22, 2025

Visitors taste coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a residential area of Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Staff members roast coffee beans at a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Visitors taste coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Staff members demonstrate coffee process procedure in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Tourists taste coffee on a train of the China-Laos Railway on Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A staff member makes coffee on a train of the China-Laos Railway on Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a cup of coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)