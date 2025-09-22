Coffee industry boosts local economy in Pu'er, China's Yunnan
Visitors taste coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a residential area of Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Staff members roast coffee beans at a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a coffee shop in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Visitors taste coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Staff members demonstrate coffee process procedure in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Tourists taste coffee on a train of the China-Laos Railway on Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A staff member makes coffee on a train of the China-Laos Railway on Sept. 20, 2025. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a cup of coffee in Nandaohe Village, Simao District, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The city of Pu'er along the China-Laos Railway has fully leveraged its coffee resources and natural landscapes to provide visitors with coffee-themed tourism experience, boosting local rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
