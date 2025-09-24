Chasing the wind with Yunnan's giant turbines

(People's Daily App) 11:00, September 24, 2025

Follow People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan to check out the current happenings on a wind farm in Qujing, Yunnan Province. The Zhuge Nanshan Wind Farm does more than create energy — it also hosts nature retreats for visitors. Watch to explore the more idyllic side of technology in the scenic mountains. Foreign journalists who participated in the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Yunnan Province also joined to see what the farm is generating.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan and Chu Chu; Chen Liping, Huang Jingwei, Liu Hang, Pei Guobin and intern Huang Shiyuan also contributed to the video.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)