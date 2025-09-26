Ancient folk song tradition thrives in Yunnan village

People's Daily Online) 10:24, September 26, 2025

Singing and playing the sanxian, a traditional Chinese plucked string instrument with three strings, is a cherished tradition that has been passed down through generations in Shilong village, Shaxi town, Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The village's more than 1,000 residents often sing folk songs while working in the fields or tending livestock in the mountains. During festivals and special occasions, music takes center stage as entertainment, with spontaneous duets between men and women particularly cherished by the community.

Each year, from the 27th to the 29th day of the seventh lunar month, the Shibaoshan Song Festival takes place at nearby Shibao Mountain. Shilong villagers lead the singing competitions, drawing large crowds of Bai ethnic participants from Jianchuan county and surrounding areas.

The Shibaoshan Song Festival boasts a remarkable legacy spanning over 1,000 years.

