Father, son dedicate over 30 years to protecting snub-nosed monkeys in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:17, September 22, 2025

At around 3,000 meters above sea level in the Xiangguqing area of the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, even young hikers often find themselves out of breath. Yet Yu Jianhua, now in his seventies, still regularly climbs the mountains.

In his younger years, he was known as the best hunter in Tacheng town, Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan. But at 45, he became a forest ranger at the reserve. His son, Yu Zhonghua, later joined him in protecting the Yunnan golden hair monkey, also known as the black-and-white snub-nosed monkey.

Yu Jianhua (first from the left) patrols in the mountains. (Photo/Zeng Zhihui)

The father-son conservation team has protected the endangered monkeys for more than 30 years.

Tourists now regularly observe the monkeys at Xiangguqing, a dramatic change from decades past when the species was rarely seen. "Back then, we could barely catch a glimpse of them," Yu Jianhua recalled. Even wildlife experts had only seen preserved specimens, and locals often mistook other monkeys for the rare species.

Yunnan established the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in 1983 to save the species. Yu Jianhua's first task was locating the monkeys.

"I started searching in April 1995, but it wasn't until March 1996 that I finally spotted them about 1 kilometer away," he said.

While searching, he dismantled animal traps and rescued injured wildlife. Gradually, the monkeys accepted his presence. By 2005, Yu Jianhua could approach the monkeys within 10 meters.

"I studied everything from their foraging and grooming activities to the trees they chose for shelter and their feeding habits," Yu Jianhua said, adding that only by learning about the species could they create the right conditions for science-based conservation.

Since 2008, several monkey families have settled in Xiangguqing, creating opportunities for both research and education.

Yu Zhonghua installs an infrared camera on a tree. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Yu Jianhua persuaded his son Yu Zhonghua to join the mission, but what kept the latter committed was a genuine love for the work.

Unlike his father, Yu Zhonghua expanded his work to include population monitoring, biodiversity assessment and community management. He joined the reserve's Tacheng management station in 2013, where he trained 16 rangers using his father's experience and his own knowledge.

Long-term observations by Yu Zhonghua and forest rangers have greatly facilitated the scientific conservation of the endangered monkeys.

Over the past decade and more, the Xiangguqing monkey population has added nearly 150 newborns, with each family group maintaining 50-70 individuals.

China's black-and-white snub-nosed monkey population has grown from 1,000-1,500 individuals in 1996 to nearly 4,000 today.

The nature reserve attracted numerous educational groups this summer, with rangers introducing conservation efforts and wildlife protection.

Photo shows black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys. (Photo/He Xinming)

Though comfortable with their outdoor work, both father and son hope to raise awareness about the endangered monkeys. The reserve helps villagers develop sustainable livelihoods while involving them in conservation.

"Perhaps one day I won't be able to climb these mountains anymore. I just hope more people will continue the work," Yu Jianhua said.

