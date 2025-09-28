We Are China

Tyndall magic: Yunnan's crown of dawn rays

(People's Daily App) 13:55, September 28, 2025

Golden rays of sunrise filter through a sea of clouds, creating a stunning Tyndall effect atop a mountain in Jing'an town, Daguan county, Yunnan Province, capturing the magic of autumn.

(Produced by Guan Haoyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)