Lancang-Mekong international tourist route launches in southwest China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 11:58, October 03, 2025

KUNMING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Lancang-Mekong River international tourist shipping service was officially launched on Wednesday in the Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the prefectural cultural and tourism department.

The inaugural vessel departed from Jinghong Port -- a national-level waterway port located in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna -- and proceeded to the Guanlei Port to complete exit procedures. It then traveled downstream along the Lancang-Mekong River, ultimately arriving at Chiang Saen Port in Thailand.

This milestone signifies a groundbreaking achievement in the integration of culture and tourism along this golden waterway that connects six countries.

This international tourist route covers the destinations of China's Xishuangbanna, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and Luang Prabang in Laos. The five-day, four-night itinerary represents a pioneering travel experience that seamlessly integrates tourism resources from China, Laos, and Thailand, utilizing a coordinated network of transportation options including waterway, road, air, and rail.

According to the Xishuangbanna cultural and tourism department, future plans include accelerating tourist market development, launching more diverse Lancang-Mekong travel itineraries, and fostering a more vibrant "golden tourism circle" in the region. These initiatives will inject fresh vitality into building a regional economic and cultural community.

