Trending in China | Mongolian saddle

(People's Daily App) 15:18, October 15, 2025

In North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, skilled artisans craft wooden saddles to create a perfect harmony between rider and horse. Using traditional techniques passed down through generations, they ensure that each saddle fits riders perfectly on the grasslands. Each piece is covered in leather and decorated with silver, featuring symbolic patterns meant to bring good fortune. These saddles are more than just riding gear; they represent the tangible poetry of nomadic life.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Kang Yutong and Wu Shuyi)

