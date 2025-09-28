Trending in China | Liuqing bamboo carving

(People's Daily App) 13:50, September 28, 2025

Liuqing bamboo carving is a traditional Chinese craft that uses the natural green skin of bamboo as its canvas. By skillfully contrasting the surface layer with the inner bamboo, artisans create delicate images with a striking relief-like effect. The craft was added to China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2008.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Cao Siyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)