Trending in China | Liuqing bamboo carving
(People's Daily App) 13:50, September 28, 2025
Liuqing bamboo carving is a traditional Chinese craft that uses the natural green skin of bamboo as its canvas. By skillfully contrasting the surface layer with the inner bamboo, artisans create delicate images with a striking relief-like effect. The craft was added to China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2008.
