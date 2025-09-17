Home>>
Trending in China | Coconut shell carving
(People's Daily App) 14:51, September 17, 2025
Coconut shell carving, an art form that involves the creation of designs using carving tools on the hard shell of a coconut, was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2008.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.