Trending in China | Coconut shell carving

(People's Daily App) 14:51, September 17, 2025

Coconut shell carving, an art form that involves the creation of designs using carving tools on the hard shell of a coconut, was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2008.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

