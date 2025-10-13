Guangzhou subway accepts international contactless bank cards

Xinhua) 14:45, October 13, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows a fare gate bearing a logo indicating support of contactless payments with major international bank cards at a metro station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Guangzhou Metro/Handout via Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The metro system in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, began accepting contactless payments with major international bank cards of Mastercard, American Express, Visa and JCB, on Sunday.

The service allows passengers to tap their overseas-issued cards, as well as domestically issued Mastercard and American Express cards with contactless payment and RMB transaction capabilities, on designated fare gates for quick access at all stations. This eliminates the need to purchase tickets or download apps in advance, according to the subway operator, Guangzhou Metro.

The upgrade aims to enhance the travel experience for foreign visitors, especially attendees of the 138th Canton Fair, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15 in the city.

Following an earlier integration of UnionPay, the latest system enhancement means Guangzhou Metro now supports all five major card networks: UnionPay, Mastercard, Visa, JCB and American Express.

The simplified payment option is part of measures aimed at making travel easier for foreign nationals, as China continues to expand its visa-free policy to welcome more international visitors.

According to the National Immigration Administration, foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of 2025, up 30.2 percent year on year. Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year.

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows a banner promoting contactless payments with major international bank cards beside fare gates at a metro station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Guangzhou Metro/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)