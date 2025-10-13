Xi announces measures to support global women's cause

Xinhua) 14:02, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday announced a slew of measures to support the global women's cause at the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Over the next five years, China will donate an additional 10 million U.S. dollars to UN Women, Xi said while addressing the opening ceremony of the meeting in Beijing.

Meanwhile, China will earmark 100 million dollars from the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund for cooperation with international organizations on projects to promote women's and girls' development, Xi said.

China will support 1,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects for women and girls as the priority beneficiaries, and invite 50,000 women to China for exchange and training programs, he said.

China will also establish a center dedicated to promoting global women's capacity-building, through which it will carry out cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations to cultivate more outstanding female professionals, Xi said.

