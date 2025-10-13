Home>>
Xi attends Global Leaders' Meeting on Women
(Xinhua) 10:38, October 13, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held in Beijing on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inspired by Xi, Chinese women chasing their cosmic dreams
- Xi's discourses on work related to women, children, families published in more foreign languages
- Xiplomacy: How China helps empower women from Asia to Africa
- Xi's important ideas on strengthening, improving public complaints work published
- Quotes from Xi | 'We must honor and remember them'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.