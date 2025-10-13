Xi puts forward proposals to advance women's all-round development

Xinhua) 13:59, October 13, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and delivers a keynote speech at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday put forward four proposals to accelerate the process of women's all-round development.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held in Beijing, Xi said that the proposals were introduced to build a wider consensus, open up broader pathways and take more practical actions for this cause, as women's all-round development is still facing complex challenges.

The Chinese president proposed joining efforts in fostering an enabling environment for women's growth and development.

"Their all-round development is achieved under the prerequisite of peace and tranquility," Xi said.

He emphasized the need to enhance the protection of women and girls in regions struck by war, conflict, poverty or natural disaster, and support the vital role of women in preventing conflict and rebuilding their homes.

It is crucial to improve mechanisms against violence and resolutely crack down on all forms of violence against women, Xi added.

The president proposed cultivating powerful momentum for the high-quality development of women's cause.

Xi urged efforts to address the imbalance and inadequacy of women's development around the world, and enable all women to share the benefits of economic globalization.

It is important to harness scientific and technological innovation to empower women's high-quality development, and to support women in playing an even bigger role in green development.

Xi also proposed developing governance frameworks to protect women's rights and interests.

He called for improving institutions and laws, and introducing further tangible and accessible policy measures, and channeling more quality health and educational resources to all women.

It is vital to promote an inclusive and harmonious social environment that sets women free from discrimination and bias, broaden the channels for women to participate in and deliberate on political affairs, and support their extensive engagement in state and social governance, he noted.

Xi underscored the need to nurture an environment that respects women, and to morph gender equality into a code of conduct embraced by everyone in the society.

The president also proposed writing a new chapter in promoting global cooperation on women.

He called for support for women to play a substantive role in global governance and share in its benefits.

Xi also voiced support for the central role of the UN, urging it to pay more attention to the needs of women in developing countries, and create broad cooperation platforms for women in all countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with the heads of foreign delegations and their spouses attending the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. Xi attended the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and delivered a keynote speech at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and delivers a keynote speech at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and delivers a keynote speech at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)