Xi to attend Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, deliver keynote speech

Xinhua) 10:10, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, which will open in Beijing on Monday morning, and deliver a keynote speech.

Dozens of heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and friendly personnel from various continents will attend the meeting.

