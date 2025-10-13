Home>>
Xi to attend Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, deliver keynote speech
(Xinhua) 10:10, October 13, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, which will open in Beijing on Monday morning, and deliver a keynote speech.
Dozens of heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and friendly personnel from various continents will attend the meeting.
