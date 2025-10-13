Xi says advancing women's development is int'l community's shared responsibility

Xinhua) 13:58, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that it is the international community's shared responsibility to advance the development of women.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held in Beijing, Xi said that women are important creators, promoters and inheritors of human civilization.

Monday's meeting was held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, according to Xi.

The Chinese president said that over the past three decades, guided by the spirit of the 1995 conference, the global women's cause has flourished, contributing to the progress of human civilization.

