China's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Bulgaria with cultural festivities

Xinhua) 13:38, October 13, 2025

A girl tries on Chinese traditional attire during celebrations marking China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of residents and visitors in the Bulgarian capital took part on Saturday in celebrations marking China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, featuring cultural performances, workshops, and exhibitions that promoted cultural exchange between the two countries.

The event, organized under the auspices of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, was held at the Toplocentrala Center for Contemporary Arts in Sofia's South Park, one of the city's most popular venues.

Starting in the afternoon, visitors were introduced to a wide range of Chinese cultural traditions, from a tea ceremony and tastings of Chinese delicacies to workshops where participants crafted handmade souvenirs.

Traditional Hanfu costumes were also showcased. Many guests donned the elegant attire.

The festivities culminated in the evening with live performances by finalists of the National Songwriting and Singing Competition, "Ancient Rhymes in a New Voice - Eternal Classics."

The concert featured songs inspired by poems from China's Tang and Song dynasties, combining classical literature with contemporary music.

Addressing the audience, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said the Mid-Autumn Festival represented more than family reunions.

"It is also a symbol of striving for a better life and expressing good wishes to loved ones and friends," she said. "Through poetry and music, we hope to continue writing a new chapter in cultural exchange and friendship between China and Bulgaria."

Many attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the event. Dimitar Stoimenov, who recently visited China, said he was impressed by the country's culture and achievements and came to learn more.

Mila, who attended with her 10-year-old daughter Sofia, said they joined the festival after being invited by her son's Chinese language school.

"We found the tea ceremony very interesting," she said. Her daughter added, "I want to write my name in Chinese characters."

University student Joanna, who tried on traditional Hanfu clothing, said she "felt great in Chinese clothes."

People wearing Chinese traditional attire pose for a group photo during celebrations marking China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

People participate in workshops marking China's traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)