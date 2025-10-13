Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to consolidate poverty alleviation achievements

Xinhua) 13:22, October 13, 2025

CHENGDU, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for sustained work to consolidate and expand China's poverty alleviation achievements, prevent a large-scale return to poverty and promote rural revitalization.

Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Wednesday to Saturday.

Vocational skills training and employment services should be enhanced to ensure stable employment for those lifted out of poverty, Liu noted.

Support for relocated residents should be reinforced -- with detailed implementation of assistance policies in industrial development, infrastructure and public services, Liu said.

To support underdeveloped regions, infrastructure and public services should be improved based on local conditions, while expanding and strengthening county-level economies, Liu added.

Liu also learned about the prevention and control of major infectious diseases such as AIDS -- urging work to prioritize prevention, integrate prevention with treatment and implement comprehensive management.

