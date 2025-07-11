Report spotlights China's practices in consolidating poverty alleviation gains

July 11, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report has put the spotlight on the key Chinese practices that have consolidated and expanded China's poverty alleviation gains following the nation's declaration of a "complete victory" in eradicating absolute poverty in February 2021.

The report, titled "Striving for a Better Life for the People: China's Practical and Theoretical Innovations in Consolidating and Expanding Poverty Alleviation Achievement," was released by Xinhua Institute, a national high-level think tank of Xinhua News Agency on Friday.

The report has summarized the practices in five key aspects.

They include establishing mechanisms to guard against a return to poverty through dynamic monitoring and targeted support; upgrading infrastructure to bridge gaps for improved connectivity and integrated urban-rural development; securing stable employment and increased income for rural population via industrial development; developing specialty industries with integrated clustered development that benefit farmers; and ensuring a robust safety net with targeted assistance programs for those in need, according to the report.

It said that these practices implemented during the five-year transitional period following China's poverty alleviation victory has ensured the continuity of poverty reduction policies, stability of assistance and sustainability of development.

"This has enabled formerly poor areas and populations to steadily progress toward the rural revitalization goals of thriving industries, livable environments, social civility, effective governance, and prosperous lives, thereby providing a robust foundation for advancing agricultural and rural modernization," it said.

