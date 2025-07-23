Chinese vice premier calls for strengthened agricultural production, poverty alleviation work

NANNING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has urged efforts to strengthen China's production of key agricultural products, and to consolidate and expand the achievements of the country's poverty alleviation campaign continuously.

Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region which began on Sunday and ended on Tuesday.

During his tour, Liu learned about rice production, the cultivation of sugar plants and the construction of high-standard farmland. He stressed the importance of harvesting early-season rice in a timely manner, of boosting late-season rice yields, of stabilizing the production of sugar plants, and of continuing high-standard farmland development.

With the ongoing threat of typhoons and flooding, Liu urged immediate action to manage waterlogging and implement measures such as crop replanting to minimize damage.

He emphasized the need for targeted poverty alleviation measures focusing on stable employment for migrant workers and people who have emerged from poverty. He also highlighted the importance of tapping local strengths to develop rural industries that boost farmers' incomes.

