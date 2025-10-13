Bruneian businesses gain insights from China training programs

Xinhua, October 13, 2025

A participant asks a question during the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD)-China seminar and training program presentations held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Meng)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Over 80 members of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD) have attended seminars in China since the end of 2023, said Haji Abdul Saman Haji Ahmad, president of NCCIBD, on Saturday.

The seminars covered topics such as food and agriculture, aquaculture, construction, and project management, said the official at the NCCIBD-China seminar and training program presentations held in the capital of Brunei.

The NCCIBD continues to enhance the knowledge of Bruneian businesses in trade and economy, said Haji Abdul Saman at the event, which was joined by guests from the Chinese embassy in Brunei and Bruneian participants who had attended such programs in China.

Bruneian participants who attended a training program on fruit cultivation and processing for ASEAN countries in Guangxi, China, shared positive experiences from the course.

Aqilah Shyaqifah from Kytar, an environmental protection company, highlighted the live-sale technique used on farms through e-commerce platforms, noting the effective use of technology and youth involvement.

Norhayati from Jambo Agro, an agricultural firm, said the program provided valuable insights into modern agriculture, sustainable farming practices, efficient waste management and lessons that could benefit Bruneian farmers.

Haji Abdul Saman Haji Ahmad, president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD), speaks during the NCCIBD-China seminar and training program presentations held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Meng)

