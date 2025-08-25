Culinary event boosts China-Brunei cultural ties

Xinhua) 13:08, August 25, 2025

Li Yuanlong, an inheritor of Luosifen making technique from China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, prepares a serving of Luosifen noodle during the "Chinese Culinary Night: A Taste of Guangxi" event in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, Aug. 23, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Meng)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese Culinary Night: A Taste of Guangxi" event was held in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, on Saturday night, showcasing traditional culinary culture and the friendship between China and Brunei.

The event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Brunei and took place at Laksamana College of Business (LCB). Nearly 80 guests, including Bruneian cabinet ministers, government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and well-known public figures, attended the event.

Teams from Guilin Tourism University in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Brunei's LCB prepared their characteristic dishes, exchanging cooking techniques and food culture.

During the traditional Chinese tea frying demonstration, the venue was filled with the aroma of tea. Bruneian guests participated in the process and tasted freshly fried Guangxi tea.

"Culinary culture is a precious treasure of traditional Chinese culture," said Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo, noting that each dish not only carries the unique flavors of China's Guangxi, but also embodies the essence of Southeast Asian culinary culture.

"Through every bite, we can taste the deep-rooted cultural connections between Guangxi, Brunei, and the entire ASEAN region, truly experiencing the profound charm of cultural exchange and mutual understanding," said the ambassador.

S. Sivarajah, CEO and deputy principal of LCB, emphasized the significance of this event in promoting culinary and cultural exchange between the two nations, sharing cooking techniques, and enhancing the friendship between the peoples of China and Brunei.

Guests experience the traditional Chinese tea frying technique during the "Chinese Culinary Night: A Taste of Guangxi" event in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, Aug. 23, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Meng)

A team from Guilin Tourism University in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region demonstrates the traditional Chinese tea frying technique during the "Chinese Culinary Night: A Taste of Guangxi" event in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, Aug. 23, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Meng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)