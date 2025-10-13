Home>>
Icelandic president arrives in Beijing for Global Leaders' Meeting on Women
(Xinhua) 10:10, October 13, 2025
Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 12, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
