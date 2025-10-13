We Are China

Icelandic president arrives in Beijing for Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Xinhua) 10:10, October 13, 2025

Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 12, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)