Senior Chinese legislator visits Iceland to boost ties

Xinhua) 11:06, June 12, 2025

HELSINKI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Qingwei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, led a delegation to Iceland from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of the Icelandic parliament, aiming to deepen ties and enhance exchanges between the two countries.

During the visit, Zhang met with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir and held talks with Thorunn Sveinbjarnardottir, speaker of the Icelandic parliament.

Zhang emphasized that China-Iceland relations are progressing well, with fruitful cooperation across various sectors. He said China is ready to work with Iceland to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and to further advance pragmatic cooperation.

China's parliament, the NPC, is ready to enhance friendly exchanges and share governance experience with its Icelandic counterpart, thereby contributing to the economic and social development of both countries and promoting stronger bilateral ties, Zhang noted. He also briefed the Icelandic side on China's development of whole-process people's democracy.

The Icelandic side spoke highly of the Iceland-China relations and China's development achievements, expressing willingness to enhance high-level and parliamentary exchanges with China, and to deepen cooperation in economy and trade, geothermal energy, and culture. They also affirmed their readiness to jointly address global climate change and safeguard world peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)