Heavy artillery spits fire at targets

China Military Online) 09:49, October 09, 2025

A PHL-03 300mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army opens fire during a live-fire shooting training exercise in late September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zhengjie)

