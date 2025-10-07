China's Wang Chuqin breaks new ground in table tennis ranking points

Xinhua, October 07, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Chuqin became the first male paddler to break the 10,000-point barrier in the current ranking system with the release of the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings on Tuesday.

The ITTF applied changes to its world ranking regulations in 2022, with a player's ranking now essentially composed of the sum of the points of the best eight results achieved in the previous 12 months.

Wang saw his ranking points improve to 10,900 points with his success at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash which ended on Sunday.

He is followed by compatriot Lin Shidong, with Brazil's Hugo Calderano, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan and France's Felix Lebrun sitting third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the women's singles, Chinese paddlers Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man and Wang Yidi occupy the top five spots.

Lin Shidong and Kuai Man lead the mixed doubles rankings, with WTT China Smash winners Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha rising to third.

China Smash champions Wang Manyu and Kuai Man continue to sit top of the women's doubles rankings, while Felix Lebrun and brother Alexis lead the men's doubles category.

