Workers across China remain on duty during National Day holiday
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows the construction site of a highway in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Constructors work at the construction site of a highway in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A constructor works at the construction site of a highway in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A doctor works at the laboratory department of a hospital in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes care of a baby at a hospital in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2025 shows workers carrying out cable installation work on a high tower in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Many workers have been standing fast at their posts and fulfilling their duties during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
Photos
