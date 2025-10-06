Foreign tourists visit Shanghai during National Day holiday

October 06, 2025

Tourists from Russia taste snacks at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

The eastern Chinese megacity of Shanghai received a whopping 4.1 million overseas visitors from January to August this year.

The latest tourism boom in the city has resulted from a series of policies that provide greater convenience for international tourists entering China. As one of the country's most famous tourist cities, Shanghai is usually among the first places affected by new policies for the sector.

According to Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection, the airport ports in Shanghai are expected to handle 883,000 inbound and outbound passengers during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 8, which is a daily average of 116,000 passengers, a 22.3 percent increase year on year.

Foreign tourists select Qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, at a store on Nanjing Road in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Australian tourists Gio Valentino (L) and Christina Karropoulos take selfies at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Shuanet (L) and Lolita from Russia pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourists from Russia take selfies at the Bund area in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourists from Russia pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A tour group from Britain is pictured at Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Perttu Nevala (L) and Emil Halomen from Finland visit Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

