Tourist destinations across China witness surge in visitors during eight-day holiday

Xinhua) 09:27, October 06, 2025

A tourist tries cliff climbing in Gonglang Town in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Shi Zhihong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows people visiting a seashore park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the city wall museum of Nanjing in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 5, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Kuimen gateway to the magnificent Three Gorges of the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 5, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 5, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows tourist boats sailing on a canal in the ancient town of Zhouzhuang in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 5, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows people visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Lyu Guiming/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows tourists attending a water-splashing event at a scenic spot in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows people visiting the Drum Tower pedestrian street in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A fork artist performs for tourists at an ancient street scenic spot in Luolong District of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 5, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2025 shows tourists rowing boats at Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

