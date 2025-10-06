China's holiday consumption showcases economic vitality, innovation

People attend a flag-raising ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- As China's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays converge, the nation's cultural activities, bustling transport networks and innovative consumption scenes are painting a vivid picture of economic resilience and growth potential.

The eight-day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, has seen unprecedented people flows and consumption nationwide. From flag-raising ceremonies in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to drone-assisted displays atop Mount Emei, patriotic fervor has blended seamlessly with economic activity.

At 4 a.m. on Oct. 1, while the sky was still dark, Tiananmen Square was already crowded with people. This National Day, 121,000 people gazed up at the flagpole, eagerly awaiting the moment China's national flag would rise alongside the sun.

"I've always looked forward to this moment, when I could make a heartfelt confession to my beloved country," said Tao Bufan, 27.

Cultural events have become a driving force for regional tourism. In Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, a National Day concert series has attracted large crowds, with performances free to the public.

Wen Chao, president of a local cultural performance company, noted that the event aims to "deliver high-quality cultural feasts for residents and tourists during the holiday." Estimates show that more than 12,000 cultural events will be held across the country during the holiday.

Transportation systems have played a critical role in facilitating mobility. In the first half of the holiday, cross-regional passenger trips reached a record high of approximately 1.25 billion. Highways, railways, waterways and aviation all saw year-on-year growth, reflecting the vitality of a hyper-connected China.

Scenic areas in smaller cities have also gained popularity, with data from online travel agency Qunar.com showing that destinations like Jiuzhaigou and Pingtan have become autumn tourism hotspots. A tourist from east China's Nanjing city, surnamed Zhan, who drove to neighboring Zhejiang Province for a basketball game, told Xinhua, "Gathering with relatives and friends here to watch games and enjoy snacks adds a unique holiday atmosphere."

Tourists take bamboo rafts at a scenic area in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Tourist destinations across China are witnessing a surge in visitors as the country's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday began on Wednesday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

New consumption forms have energized the market. On Oct. 1, the "low-altitude bus" base at Qingshan Lake in Hangzhou City officially commenced operations. The base launched two core services -- "aerial sightseeing" and "intercity shuttles," allowing visitors to board helicopters and ascend to an altitude of 500 meters for breathtaking aerial views of the autumn landscape.

A visitor from south China's Guangdong Province said, "It's so special to be able to take a helicopter and enjoy an aerial view of the scenery."

Policy measures have also stimulated spending. Prior to the holiday, the central government allocated 69 billion yuan (about 9.7 billion U.S. dollars) in special bonds to support consumer goods trade-ins, bringing the annual total to 300 billion yuan. From January to August, subsidy programs for trade-ins drew 330 million applications, driving sales of over 2 trillion yuan.

Local governments have also introduced innovative initiatives. The eastern province of Anhui has launched a credit-based travel program allowing visitors to book tickets and hotels without making an upfront payment, while the northern municipality of Tianjin has promoted financial consumption activities to boost holiday spending.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce emphasized that efforts to enhance supply, innovate consumption forms and strengthen cross-sector integration will unleash diverse consumption potential further.

