People spend leisure time during eight-day holiday in China

October 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2025 shows tourists visiting the square of the Flood Control Monument in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Chen Nan/Xinhua)

An artist performs Bianlian, or face-changing, a part of the Sichuan opera, at a forest camp in an industrial park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunrise over the desert at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the Wenling Botanical Garden in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Zhou Xuejun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a performance on a commercial street in Dongpo District, Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

People have fun at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists visit Senado Square in Macao, south China, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

Tourists take a boat cruise to view the night scenery along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People view an exhibit at Xinjiang Museum in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists view the night scenery along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2025. With China's Mid-Autumn Festival falling alongside National Day this year, people spend their leisure time through various ways during the eight-day holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

